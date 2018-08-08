हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire at Bharat Petroleum refinery in Mumbai’s Chembur; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a fuel refinery in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, there were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

The Level-III fire broke out at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited-RMP plant in Chembur area of Mumbai. At least 9 fire tenders were reportedly rushed to the spot.

According to news agency ANI, two foam tenders and two jumbo tankers were also rushed to the plant.

More details are awaited.

