हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Fire breaks out at slum in Mumbai's Matunga

There have been no reports of injury or casualty so far.

Fire breaks out at slum in Mumbai&#039;s Matunga
Representational image

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Wednesday in a slum in Mumbai's Matunga. Six fire tenders have been pressed to combat the fire-fighting operations. 

There have been no reports of injury or casualty so far.

This comes two days after a massive fire swept through state-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital at Marol in Andheri East. 

It took more than three hours to extinguish the flames. Nine persons died and more than 145 people were injured in the mishap.

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai fireMatunga fire

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close