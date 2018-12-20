Fire breaks out at south Mumbai's luxury hotel Trident; rescue operations on

Mumbai: A fire broke out at south Mumbai's luxury hotel Trident on late Wednesday night.

Visuals from Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Trident Hotel at Nariman Point. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/PtEEoW3MB1 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

The blaze was categorised as a Level-2 fire, said a fire brigade official. There were no reports of casualties.

The fire has been brought under control, added the official.

The fire broke out in the basement of the hotel. Rescue workers and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Latest visuals from Mumbai: Level-2 fire had broken out in Trident Hotel at Nariman Point, late night yesterday. Fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported till now. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/yzSpNffoMR — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

Details of the incident are awaited and fire brigade personnel have been rushed to the spot, the official said.

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri that claimed the lives of nine people and left 175 injured.