Fire breaks out at south Mumbai's luxury hotel Trident; rescue operations on

Mumbai fire

The fire broke out in the basement of the hotel. 

ANI photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out at south Mumbai's luxury hotel Trident on late Wednesday night.

The blaze was categorised as a Level-2 fire, said a fire brigade official. There were no reports of casualties.

The fire has been brought under control, added the official. 

The fire broke out in the basement of the hotel. Rescue workers and fire tenders rushed to the spot. 

Details of the incident are awaited and fire brigade personnel have been rushed to the spot, the official said.

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri that claimed the lives of nine people and left 175 injured.

