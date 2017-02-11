close
Fire breaks out at Tata cancer hospital in Mumbai, no casualties

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 12:32
Pic courtsey: ANI

Mumbai: A fire broke out in Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

As per the reports, the fire broke out in the basement of the cancer hospital.

At least four fire engines and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot to contain the flame.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:31

