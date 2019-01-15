Fire breaks out in 6 industrial godowns at Mumbra's Shilphata; Rescue ops underway

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in six godowns in the early hours of Tuesday in Mumbra's Shilphata.

The blaze erupted at around 01:45 am at AK Industrial Estate near Shilphata-Mahape Road. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting and rescue operations are currently underway. No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far.