Fire breaks out in 6 industrial godowns at Mumbra's Shilphata; Rescue ops underway

The blaze erupted at around 01:45 am at AK Industrial Estate near Shilphata-Mahape Road.

ANI photo

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in six godowns in the early hours of Tuesday in Mumbra's Shilphata. 

The blaze erupted at around 01:45 am at AK Industrial Estate near Shilphata-Mahape Road. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. 

 

Fire-fighting and rescue operations are currently underway. No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far.

