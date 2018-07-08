हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai fire

Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Dharavi

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise building near Ganesh Temple in Dharavi late on Sunday evening.

Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Mumbai&#039;s Dharavi
Representational image

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a high-rise building near Ganesh Temple in Dharavi late on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out in a seven-storey building and five fire tenders were rushed immediately to bring the blaze under control. Local reports suggest that while emergency personnel are trying to douse the flames, they are also checking to see if anyone is trapped inside.

(This is a developing news report and more details would be added as when available)

Tags:
Mumbai fireFire tragedy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close