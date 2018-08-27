Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai, four fire tenders rushed to the spot

MUMBAI: Fire breaks out in a building near Premier Talkies in Parel in Mumbai. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. There are no details of any casualties as of now.

The fire comes just days after another blaze engulfed a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar, killing four people and injuring 21. The fire broke out on August 22 on the 12th floor of a residential building. Nearly three dozen people had been rescued from the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema.

The building which was occupied by around 58 flat owners, did not even have the mandatory Occupation Certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body had in October 2016 issued a notice to the builder and the 58 occupants to vacate the building within seven days but it was challenged in the court and is still sub-judice. A case was registered against the building developer after the incident.

(More details awaited)