Fire

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, rescue operations underway

A fire broke out at a room on the first floor of a building in Sewri area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Image Courtesy: ANI

A fire broke out at a room on the first floor of a building in Sewri area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, four fire tenders were present at the spot.

No accidents and injuries have been reported so far. 

Operations to douse the fire are underway, ANI reported. 

Earlier on November 17, a level-two fire broke in Mumbai Madanpura area. 

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)

(With ANI Inputs)

