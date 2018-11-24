हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mangaldas Market

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Mangaldas Market of Kalbadevi area on Saturday. 

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mangaldas Market
Image Courtesy: ANI

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Mangaldas Market of Kalbadevi area on Saturday. 

At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported.

No damage has been reported till now. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

More details on the fire are awaited. 

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out at a room on the first floor of a building in Sewri area of Mumbai.

A level two fire was earlier on November 17 doused in Mumbai Madanpura area. 

Must Watch

