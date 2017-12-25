हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Fire breaks out inside 17th floor flat in Mumbai's Walkeshwar

As many as ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

PTI| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 18:26 PM IST
Photo courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a duplex flat in a 32-storey residential building in the upscale Walkeshwar area of South Mumbai today afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

"Our control room received a call at 4.17 pm. Our team reached the high-rise, Regal Tower, at 4.26 pm and is busy dousing the fire," the official said.

The fire broke out in a duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floors, he said.

Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said, "The fire is confined to a residential flat on 17th and 18th floors of this ground-plus-31 storey building. Fire-fighting and rescue operation is in progress.

