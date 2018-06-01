हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Scindia House

Fire breaks out inside Mumbai's Scindia House, five persons rescued

At least five persons were rescued from the upper floors where they were stranded.

ANI Photo

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out inside an office in Schindia House here on Friday evening trapping many in the commercial wing.

As many as five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after a distress call was made. While fire fighters quickly focused on bringing the blaze under control, rescue operations too were started simultaneously. News agency ANI reports at least five persons stranded inside were rescued and that the fire-grade has been elevated  from 'Level 2' to 'Level 3'.

 

