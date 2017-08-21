First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol 'Lalbaugcha Raja' out

Mumbai: First images of 'Lalbaugcha Raja', the city's famed Lord Ganesha idol, are out.

Lakhs of devotees throng the central Mumbai’s Lalbaug area every year to get a glimpse of the gigantic idol of Lord Ganesha kept for display to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Legend has it that a wish is always granted to those who visit the idol.

The idol is kept for 11 days before being immersed on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi also known Vinayaka Chaturthi, which will begin on August 25.