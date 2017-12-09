हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Fog or Smog? Twitter debates why Mumbai turned into Delhi

A dense blanket of fog enveloped Mumbai on Saturday morning leading to a drop in visibility. While several local trains were running late, the skyline of the Maximum City resembled that of Delhi - a city infamous for being greyed out due to pollution.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 09, 2017, 10:56 AM IST
This photo was tweeted by @iRomin

While fog is common in several north Indian cities in the winter months, Mumbai usually stays pleasant under bright sunshine. Saturday was a different tale though and many questioned if their city had turned into Delhi.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pollution level in Delhi had skyrocketed in the last week of October and had remains alarmingly high for most of November. Even the Sri Lankan cricket team had trouble playing a Test match against India at the Feroze Shah Kotla earlier this week.

 

 

Environmental experts say that Mumbai usually fares better than land-locked Delhi on the pollution front primarily because of sea breeze from the Arabian Sea. The recent incident of fog though has led many to question the why.

