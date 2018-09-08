HDFC bank official goes missing from Mumbai; car found abandoned in Navi Mumbai

A senior official of the HDFC bank has been missing from his office in Kamala Mills area in Mumbai since Wednesday, September 5. Though the police launched the search for HDFC Bank vice president Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi soon after the information came in, they have failed to make much headway.

On Thursday, the police traced his car at Kopar Khairne area in Navi Mumbai. A missing person’s complaint was registered by the police at NM Joshi Marg police station.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the bank official had left for his office at around 8.30 am, and left back for home after 7.30 pm. The report said that there were blood stains on the seat of the car that was found abandoned in Navi Mumbai.

Another report said that the police suspect that there was another person in the car with the senior bank official.