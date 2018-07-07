हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai rain

Many areas of Mumbai are already waterlogged.

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; IMD warns of 5 more days of heavy rainfall
Mumbai suburbs such as Bhiwandi (pictured) saw massive waterlogging. (Picture: Twitter/@ANI)

MUMBAI: Heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Saturday morning, again leaving large parts of the city waterlogged. However, local trains - the usual barometer of the city's normalcy - have not been affected so far. The weatherman has predicted very heavy rainfall in the Konkan region over the next five days.

Saturday morning has seen heavy downpour across many areas of Mumbai as well as suburbs like Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Malad, Borivali, Bhandup and Powai. Trains on certain routes leading in from the suburbs have been temporarily suspended because of the waterlogging. Local trains were running a few minutes late.

Though the weather station at Santacruz recorded only 6.3 mm of rain over the 24 hours beginning Friday morning, heavy rainfall was recorded in places just outside the Greater Mumbai area, like Wada (226 mm), Shahapur (195 mm), Murbad (216 mm), Badlapur (147 mm) and Karjat (146 mm).

Saturday's rain are part of the coming few days of 'very heavy' rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted very heavy rain not just for Mumbai but the entire Konkan region and Goa over the next five days. The heavy rain alert has been issued for almost the entirety of the west coast.

Mumbai had been brought to a near standstill on June 25 and 26. Maximum City saw maximum areas waterlogged, and the ground caved in outside a huge housing complex in Wadala East, burying many cars.

Just days ago, part of an overbridge in Andheri collapsed on the railway tracks, disrupting train services.

With the monsoon having already turned a torrid affair for Mumbai so far, the city is bracing for more. The IMD has advised 'action'. That means, residents of Mumbai and the areas surrounding the city would do well to move to higher ground if they live in low-lying areas. Residents of these areas have also been asked to stock up on essential items and avoid going out in heavy rain.

 

