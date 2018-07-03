हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Heavy rainfall to persist in Mumbai, Pune, Goa

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to persist throughout the day.

Heavy rainfall to persist in Mumbai, Pune, Goa
ANI photo

Mumbai: The financial capital, once again, is reeling under heavy showers since Tuesday morning with reports of submerged roads and slow traffic movement from several parts of the city. According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, more rains are expected to hit the city this week and that too with increasing trend during the next three to four days.

Parts of Pune and Goa are also likely to receive heavy showers. As per a Skymet report, Monday evening saw Monsoon rains reviving, with showers taking vigorous turn by night. In last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday, Santa Cruz Observatory recorded extremely heavy rainfall to the tune of 131 mm of rain, followed by Colaba that saw 75 mm of rain.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to persist throughout the day in Mumbai. Water-logging has been reported from several residential localities. Local trains are running late by up to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle on the south end. The incident left at least six people injured, two of whom were trapped under the debris.

Known as the Gokhale, the bridge connects Andheri East to West. The mishap severely affected the Dabba service as the Dabbawallas got stuck at various places on western line.

Tags:
Mumbai RainsGoaPuneMumbaiRains In Mumbai

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close