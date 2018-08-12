हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Weather

Heavy rains could make comeback in Mumbai, Konkan region from Monday

IMD has predicted rough to very rough sea conditions in the Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been warned to not take their boats too far ahead.

File photo

New Delhi: After heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai and coastal areas of Maharashtra as well as in Goa in July, August has been relatively dry. This, however, could change on Monday (August 13) onwards with private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather predicting a monsoon comeback here.

The agency has said that Mumbai could get heavy showers starting Monday with monsoon activity picking up over Konkan areas and Goa as well. Double-digit rainfall readings may be observed in coastal Karnataka as well.

The India Meteorological Department too has issued a warning which states that rough to very rough sea conditions could prevail over west central Arabian Sea with fishermen being warned to avoid taking their boats too far in. There is a possibility of rough sea off the coast of West Bengal, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well.

IMD has also said that rainfall activity in flood-hit Kerala could continue most of Monday and Tuesday as well.

