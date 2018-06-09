हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Heavy showers in Mumbai: Commuters struggle on water-logged roads, train services hit

Areas like Andheri, Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade and Borivali have been especially affected.

Heavy showers in Mumbai: Commuters struggle on water-logged roads, train services hit
ANI Photo

Mumbai: Traffic in Maximum City was once again reduced to a crawl as heavy showers on Saturday results in major roads getting submerged under water.

Water-logging was reported from several parts of the city and while Saturday meant many offices were shut, many motorists found themselves wading through deep waters. Pedestrians were especially vulnerable as cars and bikes moved towards the side of the roads to avoid possibly submerged obstacles. Areas like Andheri, Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade and Borivali are especially affected.

 

 

 

 

Mumbai Police on Friday had took to Twitter to issue an advisory for if and when cars get stuck in flooded streets.

 

 

There have also been reports on local trains running late. Delays span from 10 to 30 minutes, adding to woes of commuters.

Flooded streets is an annual occurrence in Mumbai each time monsoon hits the city. Despite civic authorities claiming to have de-silted drains, the lack of it becomes amply evident each year.

Mumbaikars have voiced their protest against water-logged roads which often have large potholes which pose a risk to life but each year, the concerns fall on deaf ears. 

Tags:
Mumbai RainsMumbai monsoonsMumbai WeatherWeather in Mumbai

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close