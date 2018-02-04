IIT Bombay has not banned non-veg food in campus, clarifies institute

MUMBAI: In a relief for the non-veg loving students studying at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), the institute has clarified that there is no food restriction that is being put in place in the campus.

"IIT Bombay clarifies that the Institute has not banned non-veg food in the campus, as reported by few publications. A letter was issued to the caterer of a cafeteria atop Civil Engineering Dept. for purely health and safety reasons as he was serving stale food," a statement by IIT PRO said.

As per a few reports, the institute had told students and mess authorities that non-veg had been strictly banned and would not even be served in the cafeteria.

The report had said that the decision was taken after students in the institute raised objections over "serving of non-veg food, including egg items."

Reports had quoted a circular which had said that "no lunch and dinner party orders allowed for other departments and such services and orders are banned. Lunch services are also not permitted. The cafeteria authorities should provide the list of vegetarian items to a committee for a review, and no cooking is allowed in the cafeteria."