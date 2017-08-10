Indian Muslim clerics demand action against Hafiz Saeed, send resolution to UNSC

Mumbai: In a significant development, Indian Muslim clerics and imams have called for action against 26/11 mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed for his anti-India activities.

According to ANI, a resolution was passed against the JuD chief at a gathering at Madrassa Darul Uloom Ali Hasan Ahle Sunnat in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Around 1000 Indian Muslim clerics, who attended the event, urged to denounce JuD, along with several other Pakistan-based terror outfits.

A resolution passed by the clerics was sent to Amr Abdellatif Aboulatta, chair of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee at the Security Council, with a copy marked to the Prime Minister's Office.

Pakistan is playing both sides, on one hand it pretends to be curtailing terror and, on other hand, it is stoking it, a prominent cleric attending the Madrassa Darul Uloom Ali Hasan Ahle Sunnat said.

When asked the reason behind passing the resolution, Maulana Mohammed Hashim Ashrafi, patron of Madrassa Darul Uloom Ali Hasan Ahle Sunnat, said Indian clerics were "morally bound to oppose those who kill or support the killing of innocents in the name of Islam".

The 13-page resolution also speaks about Kashmir which is an internal issue of India and that no third party should interfere in it.

Earlier in 2015, Anjaria had also sought the fatwa against terror outfit Islamic State which was signed by over 1000 Muslim clerics and imams.