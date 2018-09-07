हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai crime

IRS officer held for sexually assaulting minor domestic help in Mumbai

The accused was arrested on Thursday after the 17-year-old victim approached the police last month and lodged a complaint, the official said.

IRS officer held for sexually assaulting minor domestic help in Mumbai
Representational image: Pixabay

Mumbai: A deputy commissioner of income-tax was arrested for allegedly raping his minor domestic help here, police said Friday.

The alleged sexual assault took place at the residence of the accused, Virbhadra Visalavat (42), an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, in February 2017, a police official said. 

Visalavat was arrested on Thursday after the 17-year-old victim approached the police last month and lodged a complaint, the official said.

The accused has been booked under sections 8 and 12 (related to sexual assault and harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) by the Gamdevi police, the official added.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Visalavat resided in the government quarters under the jurisdiction of the Gamdevi police station, he said.

He was produced before a local court which sent him in police custody till September 10, the official said, adding further probe was on.

