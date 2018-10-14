हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Journalist beaten up by four miscreants outside his house in Mumbai

He said that he was not attacked due to any last minute provocation and the miscreants were waiting for him outside his house.

Journalist beaten up by four miscreants outside his house in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A journalist and his friend were allegedly thrashed by four unidentified miscreants in Mumbai on Saturday night. Mumbai-based journalist Herman Gomes alleged that he was attacked by four men outside his house at around 1:30 am on Saturday.

He said that he was not attacked due to any last minute provocation and the miscreants were waiting for him outside his house. "I was attacked by four people out of nowhere. You can see my condition. I have got six stitches on my right eye. All I can say is, these people were waiting for me for a long time. It was not a last-minute provocation. They stood ready for the attack," he said.

He also said that along with him, his friend was also beaten up. "They thrashed my friend as well and took away his mobile phone," Gomes said.

A police investigation into the matter is currently underway. 

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai journalist

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close