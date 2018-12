The train services on the Harbour line was disrupted once again on Thursday due to a technical failure. The condition is said to have caused by the overhead wire breakdown in Mansarovar station.

Due to this disruption, the train services between Panvel and Belapur stations have been affected. The passengers from Panvel and Manasarovar stations have been informed about the incident.

The Harbour line railway schedule has also collapsed thus making the passengers face the blows.

Due to the disruption and delay at a rush hour, the crowd of at the railway stations have also increased. However, no information has been given about the time that the railway administration will take to correct this problem.

Here are the live updates: