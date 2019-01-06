Local train services to remain affected on Western, Central And Harbour Line

Mumbai: Local train services in Mumbai will remain affected on the Central, Harbour and Western line for more than five hours on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

There will be a block of 5 hours and 30 minutes from 11:40 am to 5:10 pm at Chamaraj in connection with doubling work.

Taking to Twitter, Western Railways said, "Jabalpur Exp is likely to be detained by 1 hour & 45 min between Rajkot-Digsar @WesternRly @drmadiwr @DRM_BVP"

Owing to the block, 11463 Somnath-Jabalpur Express is likely to be detained by 1 hour and 45 minutes between Rajkot and Digsar.