हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Man attempts to rape woman doctor in Mumbai, later jumps off a mall, dies

The woman alleged that the 60-year-old man followed her from the ground floor to her residence and forced himself into the house.

Man attempts to rape woman doctor in Mumbai, later jumps off a mall, dies

Mumbai: A man who allegedly tried to rape a woman doctor in Malad in Mumbai later jumped off the building of a mall to allegedly save himself from the police. The incident took place on Sunday when a woman doctor was at her residence on the second floor of the Saiprasad building in Malad.  

A man, identified as 60-year-old Sherin Elen, allegedly entered the house of the woman and tried to rape her. When she shouted asking for help, he ran away.  

The accused also lived on the first floor of the same building

The woman alleged that the man followed her from the ground floor to her residence and forced himself into the house. She also alleged that after she raised the alarm, the man attacked her with a hammer kept nearby. The woman was left severely injured on her head due to the attack. As people starting approaching the house to help her, the man fled from the scene. 

The woman then approached the Goregaon police to complain about the incident. While the police was searching for the accused, a team from the Bangur Nagar police gave the information that a man has jumped off from a mall in the locality and has died due to injuries. After the identification, it was found that the man was the same accused against whom the woman doctor had filed the complaint. 

Investigation into the case is currently underway.

Tags:
MumbaiMaladrapeAttempt To RapeCrime against women

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close