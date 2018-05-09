Man killed in Mumbai over delay in paying taxi fare, four arrested

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a man was killed in Mumbai's Chembur area as there was a slight delay in paying the taxi fare. A man named Surendra and his friend had come to the area. Before he could pay the fare, four men standing at the spot booked the taxi for another destination.

Apparently, they were in a hurry, as when there a slight delay on part of Surendra to pay the fare, the men started beating him mercilessly. They also attacked him with paver block.

A badly injured Surendra was taken to the hospital, but was declared brought dead. The four men have been arrested by the police.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, released in November 2017, covering 19 cities with a population above two million, Delhi reported 38.8 percent of the total number of crimes under the Indian Penal Code, followed by Bengaluru (8.9 percent) and Mumbai 7.7 percent. Also, the national capital recorded the highest number of kidnapping and abduction cases with 5,453 cases (48.3 percent), followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 percent) and Bengaluru 879 cases (7.8 percent) during 2016.

In cyber crimes, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases - 980 (23.5 percent) out of 4,172 cases - among the 19 major cities in 2016.

(Reporting by Prashant Ankushrao)