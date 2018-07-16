हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Manic Monday awaits Mumbai as rain continues to lash city

Overnight rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of the city including Chembur, Jogeshwari and Vikhroli. Cars were seen crawling through rainwater in the early Monday hours.

ANI Photo

Mumbai: Local residents woke up to yet another day of heavy rain here on Monday morning. With office-goers expected to out in usual numbers and road conditions quite terrible, many took to Twitter to ponder if they should opt to extend their weekend.

A day earlier, the city witnessed the highest tide of the season at 4.97 metres. People gathered at Marine Drive to enjoy their day off from work but many were not too pleased with the sight of garbage being spilled by the high tide.

Garbage has been one of several massive problems for Mumbai and adjoining parts this Monsoon. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed the number of potholes in the city has been reduced significantly, deaths due to road accidents have countered his claims. Waterlogging in several areas has also punctured claims made by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while incidents of roads caving in, bridges collapsing and of building sites crumbling have once again hit Mumbai's image of being a world-class city.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the city for almost all of Monday which is likely to add to the woes of locals.

