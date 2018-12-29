Massive fire breaks out at commercial complex in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders pressed into service

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex in Mumbai's Worli locality on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to news agency ANI, the fire started on the ground floor of four-storey Sadhana Mill building behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area around 5 PM.

Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gv7ZKserkI — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Eight fire engines were pressed into services to bring the blaze under control, according to a Mumbai Fire Brigade official.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

The Fire Brigade officials initially said that it was Level-2 fire which broke out at Sadhana House, but it was later upgraded to a Level-3 fire.

#UPDATE Mumbai: Fire in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area has been declared as level-3 fire. 8 fire tenders present at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

The Sadhana House building houses shops and offices.

Ahead of that, another incident of fire was reported around 10 AM at an under-construction building near Kamala Mills Compound.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported from there either.

On Thursday, five persons were killed in a major fire that broke out at a high-rise in Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai’s Chembur. The parents of a policeman were also among the deceased. Two others, including a fireman, were reportedly injured in the incident.