हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai fire

Massive fire breaks out at commercial complex in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders pressed into service

The blaze broke out on the ground floor of four-storey Sadhana House building behind Mahindra Towers in Worli.

Massive fire breaks out at commercial complex in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders pressed into service

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex in Mumbai's Worli locality on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to news agency ANI, the fire started on the ground floor of four-storey Sadhana Mill building behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area around 5 PM.

Eight fire engines were pressed into services to bring the blaze under control, according to a Mumbai Fire Brigade official.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

The Fire Brigade officials initially said that it was Level-2 fire which broke out at Sadhana House, but it was later upgraded to a Level-3 fire.

The Sadhana House building houses shops and offices.

Ahead of that, another incident of fire was reported around 10 AM at an under-construction building near Kamala Mills Compound. 

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported from there either.

On Thursday, five persons were killed in a major fire that broke out at a high-rise in Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai’s Chembur. The parents of a policeman were also among the deceased. Two others, including a fireman, were reportedly injured in the incident.

Tags:
Mumbai fireSadhana House buildingMahindra TowersWorli.

Must Watch