Mumbai fire

Massive fire breaks out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area

While the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, officials have said their priority is to first bring the Level-3 fire under control.

Spot visuals courtesy ANI

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday inside Patel Chambers here.

As many as 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and emergency personnel are currently battling to bring the blaze under control. While the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, officials have said their priority is to first bring the Level-3 fire under control and check for the possibility of anyone being trapped inside the building.

This is the second incident of a major fire in Mumbai in just a few days. Earlier in the week, a massive fire broke out in an upper floor of Scindia House. Five people trapped inside were rescued and it took fire department personnel several hours to finally overcome the challenge of dousing the flames.

