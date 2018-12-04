हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Massive fire in forest near Goregaon doused after all-night operation

A raging fire which broke out late on Monday in a forested area near Goregaon has been doused completely after efforts to contain it took the entire night.

Photo sourced from IANS

Mumbai: A raging fire which broke out late on Monday in a forested area near Goregaon has been doused completely after efforts to contain it took the entire night.

The fire broke out in the forested hills in Habalpada, near the famed Film City, and quickly spread to other areas. A thick plume of smoke was visible from far away places including the Western Express Highway. Several teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and officials from the Forest Department and other agencies had reached the area and fire-fighting operation took place through the night.

While there are no reports of any casualties, local officials say that there was a risk that the fire could have spread to residential areas nearby. This made the need to contain the blaze even more urgent.

Meanwhile, environmentalists are concerned that the fire could have taken a massive toll on the rich flora and fauna in the region. Assessment of the toll the blaze took in the region is expected to start later on Tuesday while investigations to determine what caused the fire are underway already.

