Mumbai

Massive fire in Mumbai's Wadala as petrol tanker crashes, 5 fire tenders on spot

The incident took place at around 10:45 pm.

ANI photo

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on Monday after a petrol tanker caught fire near Bhakti Park in Mumbai's Wadala. The incident took place at around 10:45 pm.

As many as fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are underway.

In another incident, the gas tank of a vehicle exploded near Reti stand in Udaipur. The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday. Two fire tenders were pressed to the spot.

According to reports, no injuries took place.

