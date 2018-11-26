Massive fire in Mumbai's Wadala as petrol tanker crashes, 5 fire tenders on spot

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on Monday after a petrol tanker caught fire near Bhakti Park in Mumbai's Wadala. The incident took place at around 10:45 pm.

A petrol tanker caught fire near Bhakti Park in Mumbai's Wadala at around 10:45 pm today. 5 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway.

As many as fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are underway.

In another incident, the gas tank of a vehicle exploded near Reti stand in Udaipur. The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday. Two fire tenders were pressed to the spot.

According to reports, no injuries took place.