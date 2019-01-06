हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Media professional dies after falling from building in Mumbai

The police were examining more CCTV footages of the building and adjoining housing societies to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

Media professional dies after falling from building in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 49-year-old media professional died after falling from the terrace of a building in suburban Goregaon on Sunday, police said. Adarsh Mishra, who resided on seventh floor of the Trimurti Society at Siddharth Nagar, went to the building's terrace for a morning walk when he fell from there, Goregaon police station's senior police inspector Sanjay Bhole said.

It was not yet clear whether it was an accident or a case of suicide, he said, adding that Mishra every day used to go for morning walk on the building's terrace. "The CCTV installed on the building's seventh floor showed Mishra, clad in track pants and T-shirt, going upstairs to the terrace with a handkerchief in his hand," Bhole said.

In another CCTV put up in the building's lobby, he was seen falling down around 10.30 am, but it was not clear what led to his fall, he said.

Mishra was rushed to the nearby Siddharth Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The police were examining more CCTV footages of the building and adjoining housing societies to ascertain the exact cause of his death, he said. Mishra resided in the building with his wife and son. His family members were shocked at his sudden death, he said.

The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police official said, that a probe was underway into the incident.

Mishra earlier worked as vice president with the DNA newspaper and had left his job a few months back, he said.

He had also worked at the Wockhardt Foundation, the official said, adding that the deceased had about 18 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

Mishra had earlier also worked with the Indian Express, Anand Bazar Patrika and the Lokmat Group. 

Tags:
MumbaiGoregaon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close