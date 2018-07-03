हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rape threat

MHA asks Mumbai Police to probe rape threat to Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter

The Home Ministry has also asked Twitter to furnish details of the account used to issue the threats.

MHA asks Mumbai Police to probe rape threat to Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter

The Union Home Ministry has taken cognisance of rape threats directed at 10-year-old daughter of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. The ministry has asked Mumbai Police to register a case and identify the person behind the threats.

Asking the Mumbai Police to initiate legal action against the culprit, the Home Ministry has also asked microblogging site Twitter to furnish details of the account used to issue the threats to the Congress party leader, reported news agency ANI.

Priyanka Chaturvedi had filed a complaint in this regard with Mumbai Police on Monday, alleging that the rape threats were made using a troll account on Twitter. She told PTI, "I have filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station. Police have assured me of prompt action in the matter."

In a tweet, which was deleted later, a user @GirishK1605 had threatened to rape Chaturvedi's minor daughter.

Reacting to it, the Congress spokesperson had tweeted, "Despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks."

"I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action," she added.

"Many thanks to all those who have called and tweeted in support. Grateful. I am convinced that if there is evil in society there is even greater goodness. PS: If I am a fierce woman, let me assure you am a fiercer mom and will not let those who target my children get away with threats," she tweeted.

NCP leader Supriya Sule also condemned the rape threats to Chaturvedi's daughter. "The troller/account holder posting such threats much be booked under the law and needs to be punished immediate," Sule tweeted while asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take serious cognisance of the issue.

The incident comes at a time when even senior Union minister Sushma Swaraj has become target of hate messages on social media platforms like Twitter.

Tags:
Rape threatPriyanka ChaturvediPriyanka Chaturvedi rape threatCongressMumbai PoliceHome Ministry

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close