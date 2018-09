MUMBAI: The body of HDFC Bank Vice-President Siddharth Sanghvi, who went missing last week, was recovered on Sunday.

Cops have arrested a driver, 20-year-old Sarfaraz Shaikh in connection with the crime. Further investigation is underway.

Sanghvi had gone missing from his Kamala Mills office on Wednesday, September 5. The next day, the police traced his car at Kopar Khairne area in Navi Mumbai. A missing person’s complaint was registered by the police at NM Joshi Marg police station.