Mumbai hospital fire

Mumbai: 2 arrested in Andheri hospital fire

ANI photo

Mumbai: Two people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Andheri hospital fire that claimed lives of nine people. The two people arrested are - Supreme Construction Company's site engineer and the supervisor.

"Supreme Construction Company's site engineer and supervisor have been arrested in connection with the fire incident at ESIC Kamgar Hospital. Further Investigation is underway," Navinchandra Reddy, DCP, Zone-10 (Mumbai) said.

A massive fire swept through state-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital at Marol in Andheri East on Monday. It took more than three hours to extinguish the flames. Nine persons died and more than 145 people were injured in the mishap.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an enquiry into it. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Fadnavis assured required assistance.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of the victims who lost their lives in the mishap was also announced by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

Two days after the incident, another fire broke out on Wednesday evening at the same hospital. The blaze was, however, doused and nobody was injured in the fire.

