Mumbai fire

Mumbai: 2 dead after fire breaks out in high rise residential building in Andheri West

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation categorised it as a level 2 fire.

Representational Image

Mumbai: Two persons died after a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Andheri West on Tuesday night.

The blaze erupted out on the 10th and 11th floors of Kadam Chawl SRA building near Oberoi Tower on Veera Desai Road at around 8:30 pm.

While fire brigade personnel rescued three persons, another person was missing and the efforts to douse the flames were underway, said an official of the Disaster Management Cell of the BMC.

People living on other floors of the building are currently being evacuated, he added.

Five fire engines and four jumbo water tankers have been pressed into service and the fire is now under control, he added.

Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

With agency inputs

