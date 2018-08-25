हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
masturbation

Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver masturbates in front of girl, arrested

Identified as 37-year-old Rajbahadur Pal, the accused has been arrested on Friday, August 24.

Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver masturbates in front of girl, arrested
Representational Image

Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw driver Rajbahadur Pal arrested by police yesterday for allegedly masturbating in front of a girl passenger who took the rickshaw from Malad for her residence in Borivali on August 22.

Mumbai: An auto-rickshaw driver was on Friday arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a girl passenger. The incident took place on August 22 when the girl took the rickshaw from Malad for her residence in Borivali.

Identified as 37-year-old Rajbahadur Pal, the accused has been arrested on Friday, August 24. The girl is reportedly a media professional.

Following the incident, the girl lodged a complaint at the Borivali police station. As per the girl's statement, she hired the autorickshaw from Malad on Wednesday night to go to her home in Borivali.

The driver was touching himself inappropriately during the journey, she added. The girl also claimed that the driver stopped the autorickshaw on a secluded road and started masturbating.

Seeing this, she jumped off the vehicle and proceeded to her house. Her house being nearby, she managed to reach home safely.

As per a police official, the team has tracked down the accused and arrested him.

Tags:
masturbationRajbahadur PalMaladMumbaiBorivali

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close