Mumbai: The Central Railway services in Mumbai were disrupted following an accident that reportedly left one person seriously injured.

Trains on Central Railway routes are running late by 15 to 20 minutes.

The accident took place in Thane station platform. Some reports state that the person has died, but officials are yet to confirm the same.

Train traffic going towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) railway station from Thane have been affected.

More details emerging