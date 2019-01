MUMBAI: A senior guard of Defence Security Corps (DSC) committed suicide on Thursday by shooting himself on duty.

The incident took place at Mumbai's Naval Armament Depot (NAD) where the 56-year-old was posted.

Coworkers immediately took him to hospital. His body was shifted to JJ Hospital for post-mortem.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Trombay Police Station.

