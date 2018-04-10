Mumbai fashion designer arrested on charges of raping his minor daughters for 2 years

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old fashion designer in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly raping his two daughters - aged 13 and 17 - for nearly two years. The incident took place in suburban Vakola.

The crime came under light last week after the elder sister informed her mother about the ordeal, a police official said.

When the woman confronted her husband about it, he abused her. Following this, she took both the girls to the Vakola police station and registered a complaint against their father, a senior inspector Kailashchand Avhad told PTI.

The police registered a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the man.

The elder girl, who studies in class 11, informed police that her father had sexually assaulted her many times for the past two years, the officer said.

The accused had even threatened to stop paying for her education and throw her out of the house if she revealed.

In November 2017, the man even tried to sexually assault her younger sister, she told police.

The accused was arrested on April 8, Sunday. A special court for the POCSO Act sent him to police custody till April 12, Thursday. The investigation, is, meanwhile, underway, inspector Avhad added.

(With inputs from PTI)