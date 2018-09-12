हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Andheri building, rescue operations underway

A fire broke out at a building in Andheri in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Rescue operations are currently underway.

ANI photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a building in Andheri in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Five fire engines and three water tankers have been pressed into action.

 

Spot image: ANI 

The blaze started around at 3 am. More are details awaited.

The incident comes barely a day after another fire broke out Tuesday on the second floor of a seven-storey commercial building situated in Madhur Industrial Estate in suburban Andheri. Eight firefighting engines, a water tanker and five ambulances were rushed to the spot, he said.

Station officer from Goregaon fire station, Y P Shelar, received burn injuries on both his hands in the incident and was admitted to Cooper Hospital, a fire brigade official said.

"The injured officer was then shifted to Airoli Burns Centre and is now undergoing treatment there," the official said.

With agency inputs

