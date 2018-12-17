हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai fire

Mumbai: 5 dead, over 100 injured after massive fire breaks out at Andheri hospita6

As many as 10 fire tenders have been pushed to conduct the firefighting operations.

ANI photo

Mumbai: A massive level-3 fire broke out at a hospital in suburban Andheri area of Mumbai on Monday, leaving five people dead and more than 100 others injured. The mishap took place at ESIC Kamgar Hospital.

A number of doctors, nurses, and patients are feared trapped inside the hospital premises, the fire department said. 

As many as 10 fire tenders have been pressed to conduct the firefighting operations. A rescue van and 16 ambulances are also present at the spot to provide necessary assistance.

As per officials, the injured have been rushed to Cooper Hospital, P Thakrey Hospital (Trauma), Holi Spirit Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital for treatment.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is responsible for the fire audits, whether they carried out fire audits or not, that will be investigated," Mumbai Mayor, V Mahadeshwar said.

