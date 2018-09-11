हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Andheri East's Madhu Industrial Estate

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Andheri East's Madhu Industrial Estate
ANI photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a building in Madhu Industrial Estate, Andheri East, on Tuesday morning. Four fire engines and four water tankers at reached at the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident took place at 10 am.

 

This is a developing story

