Mumbai

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in cloth workshop in Madanpura, 5 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out in a cloth workshop in Mumbai's Madanpura. It is reported to be a level-two fire.

No casualties have been reported till now. news agency ANI reported.

At least five fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. 

More details are awaited. 

(This is a developing story. More inputs are awaited.)

