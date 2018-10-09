हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in the parking of Thane's R Mall, rescue operations on

The blaze started inside a car parked inside the mall premises. 

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the parking lot of R Mall located on Ghodbunder Road in Manpada, Thane, on Tuesday. Several fire tenders were rushed to spot and rescue operations are currently underway.

The blaze started inside a car parked inside the mall premises. 

Earlier, in the wee hours of Tuesday a massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in the Dombivli township in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Though no casualty was reported in the incident, the rubber factory was completely gutted down. According to Fire Department officials, the blaze started around 1 AM and soon engulfed the entire factory, which is located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

With agency inputs

