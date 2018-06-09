हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra rain

Mumbai gears up for a weekend of 'very heavy rain', BMC on alert

The weekly offs of BMC officers have been cancelled due to the rain warning.

Mumbai gears up for a weekend of &#039;very heavy rain&#039;, BMC on alert

MUMBAI: Most parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness an increased rainfall activity from June 9-12, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A statement from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued today informed that conditions were favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest monsoon into more parts of the central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the next 24 hours. 

"Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow," the statement on Friday said.

"Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is also very likely during this period. The rainfall activity over these regions is likely to reduce from June 12," the statement informed.

It has also warned that winds, with speeds ranging between 40 kilometres per hour to 60 kmph, were likely along the coasts of Goa and Konkan between June 8-12. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into over east central Arabian Sea off Konkan and Goa coasts as well as west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast till June 12.

Owing to the warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is on its toes to ensure the city does not suffer due to waterlogging. "We are on alert mode and precautionary measures are in place. Preparatory work to coordinate with various agencies for any eventuality is also in place," a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The offs of BMC officers have also been cancelled due to the rain warning. "Our officers are ready and are keeping a close watch on the situation. Their weekly-offs have been cancelled as well," the official said.

Earlier, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had held a meeting of top civic officials and those from the IMD in view of the forecast of heavy rain in the city during the weekend.

Tags:
Maharashtra rainMumbai RainsIndia Meteorological DepartmentIMDMaharashtraMonsoon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close