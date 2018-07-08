हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy rain warning for Mumbai for the next five days has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. 

Mumbai gets fresh downpour, roads waterlogged; IMD forecasts heavy rains for next 5 days
File photo: IANS

Mumbai: Fresh torrential rains lashed the Mumbai suburbs and adjoining districts on Sunday morning leading to waterlogging at several places. 

On Saturday, the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts besides in places like Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Akola, Wardha, Chandrapure and the coastal Konkan. 

Meanwhile, one person died due to lightning in suburban Mankhurd and at least five picnickers went missing due to heavy downpour in Palghar district yesterday. 

An aerial search with helicopters and an NDRF team from here have launched a rescue operation to trace the missing persons. The Central Railway suburban and long-distance train traffic were also hit yesterday after at least three signal poles fell down in the rains.

It diverted two trains on the Mumbai-Pune sector and cancelled three services due to the downpour which continued till evening. Though streams and water bodies adjoining the Western Railway were swollen, there was no major impact on the train traffic.

A majority of the big and small rivers in western and coastal parts of the state including the Savitri River were overflowing, with flood waters running into surrounding villages.

The monsoon brings worst in Mumbai ever year as waterlogging and other such incidents happen too often and still the civic body does not prepare itself to maintain road and drainage system. 

