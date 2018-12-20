हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai hospital fire: Accused sent to judicial custody until January 3

As many as 175 people, including children, were injured in ESIC Hospital fire incident that took place on Monday. 

Mumbai hospital fire: Accused sent to judicial custody until January 3

Mumbai: An Andheri Court on Thursday sent the two accused, arrested in connection with the Mumbai hospital fire, to judicial custody until January 3. The death toll in the mishap mounted to 10 after one more person succumbed to his injuries earlier in the day.

The two people arrested are - Supreme Construction Company's site engineer and the supervisor - who have been identified as Nilesh Mehta and Nitin Kamble.

As many as 175 people, including children, were injured in ESIC Hospital fire incident that took place on Monday. 

Nearly 375 people, including patients and visitors, were in the five-floor hospital when the fire broke out. 

The blaze was first noticed near the operation theatre of the hospital. It quickly spread horizontally and vertically, trapping around 155 people.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an enquiry into it. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Fadnavis assured required assistance.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of the victims who lost their lives in the mishap was also announced by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

