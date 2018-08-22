हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai fire

Mumbai's Crystal Tower fire extinguished, rescue ops on

A fire broke out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area. 

Mumbai&#039;s Crystal Tower fire extinguished, rescue ops on
ANI photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday morning. 

Several people were trapped inside the building, who were rescued with the help of a crane. No report of casualties has emerged till now. 

Initially, 10 fire-fighting tenders were pressed into service. Later, an additional 10 fire tenders and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot. 

The fire, which broke out on the 12th floor of the building, spread across the 13th, 14th and 15th floors of the Crystal Towers.

Four people have been rescued so far. Those rescued were shifted to the hospital. 

The fire, initially classified as Level 2, was later jacked up to Level 3. 

The fire brigade control room got a message about the blaze on 12th floor of the 'Crystal Tower' building, located near Hindmata Cinema, at 8.32 am, said an official in the fire department.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said.

 

On December 29, 2017, a massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound which claimed the lives of 14 people. Following the incident, the local authorities introduced several strict measures to ensure safety norms.

With agency inputs

Mumbai fire Crystal Tower Hindmata Cinema Parel

