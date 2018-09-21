Mumbai Police gears up for Ganpati Visarjan, 50,000 cops to guard the roads

MUMBAI: Massive arrangements are underway for Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai on Sunday. Over 50,000 police personnel across the city have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Over 3000 traffic police personnel and 1500 traffic wardens will be guarding the roads for the visarjan.

Nearly 6400 sarvajanik idols and over 1.5 lakh household idols have been registered for immersion this year. The administration has made 162 points where the idols can be immersed.

Fifty three roads have been declared closed and on 56 roads, traffic will be allowed from only one way. The police have made five traffic control rooms to manage the situation.

To avoid chaos, 99 places have been declared no parking zones. Eighteen places in the city have been banned for heavy vehicles. Special squad as Women Protection team will be deployed in plain clothes.

Mumbai Police has advised residents not to believe in rumours. In case of any emergencies, devotees can reach the police by dialling 100 and can also tweet to their official Twitter handle.

This year, 103 cases have been registered for noise pollution. The Maharashtra government had recently told the Bombay High Court that DJ and other high-decibel audio systems were a major source of noise pollution in the state and their use during festivals could not be allowed.

The maximum noise levels permissible under the rules for various areas range between 50 and 75 decibels during the day and between 40 and 70 decibels at night.